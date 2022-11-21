 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kreon Fin Serv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 188.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kreon Finnancial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in September 2022 up 188.91% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 up 139.93% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 157.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.
Kreon Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021. Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 47.65 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.24% returns over the last 6 months and -2.95% over the last 12 months.
Kreon Finnancial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.281.860.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.281.860.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.370.180.14
Depreciation0.140.030.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.160.06--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.650.460.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.961.140.36
Other Income0.060.010.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.021.150.44
Interest0.120.120.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.911.040.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.911.040.36
Tax0.040.000.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.861.040.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.861.040.36
Equity Share Capital10.5910.5910.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-2.60-3.87-6.41
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.980.35
Diluted EPS0.430.510.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.980.35
Diluted EPS0.430.510.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Kreon Fin Serv #Kreon Finnancial Services #Results
first published: Nov 21, 2022 06:55 pm