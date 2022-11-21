Kreon Fin Serv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 188.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kreon Finnancial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in September 2022 up 188.91% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 up 139.93% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 157.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.
Kreon Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.
|Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 47.65 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.24% returns over the last 6 months and -2.95% over the last 12 months.
|Kreon Finnancial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.28
|1.86
|0.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.28
|1.86
|0.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.18
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.16
|0.06
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.46
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.96
|1.14
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.02
|1.15
|0.44
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.91
|1.04
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.91
|1.04
|0.36
|Tax
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.86
|1.04
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.86
|1.04
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|10.59
|10.59
|10.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-2.60
|-3.87
|-6.41
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.98
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.51
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.98
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.51
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited