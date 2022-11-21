Kreon Fin Serv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 188.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in September 2022 up 188.91% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 up 139.93% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 157.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

Kreon Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.