Kreon Fin Serv Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 125.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in September 2021 up 125.11% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021 up 190.75% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021 up 400% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

Kreon Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2020.

Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 26.07 on October 19, 2021 (BSE)