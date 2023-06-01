Kreon Fin Serv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, up 81.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in March 2023 up 81.83% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 up 79.31% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 up 32.32% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

Kreon Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2022.

Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 43.52 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.49% returns over the last 6 months and -38.92% over the last 12 months.