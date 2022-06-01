Kreon Fin Serv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, up 123.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in March 2022 up 123.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 up 94.12% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Kreon Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2021.

Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 69.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 94.58% returns over the last 6 months and 982.82% over the last 12 months.