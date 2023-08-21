Kreon Fin Serv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 74.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in June 2023 up 74.81% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 down 14.61% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2023 up 24.58% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

Kreon Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 38.83 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.10% returns over the last 6 months and -46.74% over the last 12 months.