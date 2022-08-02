Kreon Fin Serv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore, up 176.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore in June 2022 up 176.34% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022 up 264.23% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022 up 210.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Kreon Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2021.

Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 81.95 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.24% returns over the last 6 months