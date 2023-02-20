Kreon Fin Serv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, up 192.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 192.54% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 75.4% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.