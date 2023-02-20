Kreon Fin Serv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, up 192.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 192.54% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 75.4% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Kreon Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 48.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.16% returns over the last 6 months and 2.35% over the last 12 months.