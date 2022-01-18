Kreon Fin Serv Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, up 154.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2021 up 154.23% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021 up 207.96% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 up 333.33% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

Kreon Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2020.

Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 64.65 on January 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,516.25% returns over the last 12 months.