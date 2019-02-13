Kreon Fin Serv Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 45.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 45.73% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 2828.51% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 down 1633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 6.58 on December 19, 2018 (BSE)