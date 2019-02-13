Kreon Fin Serv Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 45.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kreon Finnancial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 45.73% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 2828.51% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 down 1633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.
Kreon Fin Serv shares closed at 6.58 on December 19, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Kreon Finnancial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.21
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.21
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.07
|0.07
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.05
|0.10
|0.00
|Other Income
|1.51
|0.75
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|0.85
|0.01
|Interest
|0.10
|0.07
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.78
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|0.78
|-0.01
|Tax
|--
|0.15
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|0.63
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|0.63
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|10.06
|10.06
|10.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-3.55
|-3.05
|1.95
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.63
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.63
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.63
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.63
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited