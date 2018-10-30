Krebs Biochem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.76 crore, up 424.61% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 15.76 crore in September 2018 up 424.61% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2018 up 36.75% from Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2018 up 78.85% from Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2017.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 101.20 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -48.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.00% over the last 12 months.