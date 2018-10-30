Krebs Biochem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.76 crore, up 424.61% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.76 crore in September 2018 up 424.61% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2018 up 36.75% from Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2018 up 78.85% from Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2017.
Krebs Biochem shares closed at 101.20 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -48.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.72
|6.55
|2.61
|Other Operating Income
|3.04
|2.40
|0.39
|Total Income From Operations
|15.76
|8.95
|3.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.46
|1.14
|1.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.16
|3.39
|-1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.53
|3.40
|1.73
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.07
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.48
|3.81
|3.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-3.87
|-3.62
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.62
|-3.84
|-3.62
|Interest
|1.46
|1.42
|1.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.07
|-5.27
|-4.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.07
|-5.27
|-4.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.07
|-5.27
|-4.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.07
|-5.27
|-4.86
|Equity Share Capital
|13.74
|13.74
|13.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-4.02
|-3.70
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-4.02
|-3.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-4.02
|-3.70
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-4.02
|-3.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
