Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, down 35.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in March 2023 down 35.63% from Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2023 up 38.66% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 up 50.67% from Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2022.
Krebs Biochem shares closed at 67.77 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.05% returns over the last 6 months and -40.16% over the last 12 months.
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.46
|9.09
|17.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.46
|9.09
|17.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.31
|3.11
|15.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.80
|-1.50
|-1.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.51
|3.91
|4.43
|Depreciation
|1.48
|1.69
|2.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.43
|6.54
|10.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.10
|-4.68
|-13.18
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.02
|2.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.91
|-4.66
|-11.03
|Interest
|1.03
|0.90
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.94
|-5.55
|-11.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.94
|-5.55
|-11.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.94
|-5.55
|-11.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.94
|-5.55
|-11.31
|Equity Share Capital
|21.56
|21.56
|21.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|-2.58
|-5.39
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|-2.58
|-5.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|-2.58
|-5.39
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|-2.58
|-5.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited