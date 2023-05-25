English
    Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, down 35.63% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in March 2023 down 35.63% from Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2023 up 38.66% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 up 50.67% from Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2022.

    Krebs Biochem shares closed at 67.77 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.05% returns over the last 6 months and -40.16% over the last 12 months.

    Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.469.0917.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.469.0917.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.313.1115.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.80-1.50-1.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.513.914.43
    Depreciation1.481.692.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.436.5410.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.10-4.68-13.18
    Other Income0.190.022.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.91-4.66-11.03
    Interest1.030.900.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.94-5.55-11.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.94-5.55-11.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.94-5.55-11.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.94-5.55-11.31
    Equity Share Capital21.5621.5621.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.07-2.58-5.39
    Diluted EPS-3.07-2.58-5.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.07-2.58-5.39
    Diluted EPS-3.07-2.58-5.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

