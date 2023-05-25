Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, down 35.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in March 2023 down 35.63% from Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2023 up 38.66% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 up 50.67% from Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2022.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 67.77 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.05% returns over the last 6 months and -40.16% over the last 12 months.