Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.80 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.80 crore in March 2022 up 12.27% from Rs. 15.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022 down 61.94% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2022 down 120.1% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 122.60 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.80 21.81 15.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.80 21.81 15.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.99 16.42 6.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.79 -0.87 2.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.43 4.20 4.02
Depreciation 2.05 1.42 1.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.30 11.96 7.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.18 -11.32 -5.94
Other Income 2.15 0.20 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.03 -11.12 -5.49
Interest 0.28 1.82 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.31 -12.94 -6.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.31 -12.94 -6.99
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.31 -12.94 -6.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.31 -12.94 -6.99
Equity Share Capital 21.56 21.56 19.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.39 -6.00 -3.47
Diluted EPS -5.39 -6.00 -3.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.39 -6.00 -3.47
Diluted EPS -5.39 -6.00 -3.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:33 am
