Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.80 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.80 crore in March 2022 up 12.27% from Rs. 15.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022 down 61.94% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2022 down 120.1% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 122.60 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.