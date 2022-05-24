Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.80 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.80 crore in March 2022 up 12.27% from Rs. 15.86 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022 down 61.94% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2022 down 120.1% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.
Krebs Biochem shares closed at 122.60 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.80
|21.81
|15.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.80
|21.81
|15.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.99
|16.42
|6.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.79
|-0.87
|2.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.43
|4.20
|4.02
|Depreciation
|2.05
|1.42
|1.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.30
|11.96
|7.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.18
|-11.32
|-5.94
|Other Income
|2.15
|0.20
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.03
|-11.12
|-5.49
|Interest
|0.28
|1.82
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.31
|-12.94
|-6.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.31
|-12.94
|-6.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.31
|-12.94
|-6.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.31
|-12.94
|-6.99
|Equity Share Capital
|21.56
|21.56
|19.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.39
|-6.00
|-3.47
|Diluted EPS
|-5.39
|-6.00
|-3.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.39
|-6.00
|-3.47
|Diluted EPS
|-5.39
|-6.00
|-3.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes