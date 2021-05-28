Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore in March 2021 up 7.5% from Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021 down 13.47% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021 down 3.55% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2020.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 124.95 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.36% returns over the last 6 months and 53.69% over the last 12 months.