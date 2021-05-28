Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore in March 2021 up 7.5% from Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021 down 13.47% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021 down 3.55% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2020.
Krebs Biochem shares closed at 124.95 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.36% returns over the last 6 months and 53.69% over the last 12 months.
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.86
|6.46
|10.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|4.54
|Total Income From Operations
|15.86
|6.46
|14.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.04
|2.55
|8.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.91
|2.25
|-2.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.02
|3.87
|4.05
|Depreciation
|1.41
|1.24
|1.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.42
|6.55
|8.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.94
|-10.00
|-5.27
|Other Income
|0.44
|3.17
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.49
|-6.83
|-5.17
|Interest
|1.49
|1.43
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.99
|-8.26
|-6.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.99
|-8.26
|-6.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.99
|-8.26
|-6.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.99
|-8.26
|-6.16
|Equity Share Capital
|19.62
|19.62
|18.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.47
|-4.21
|-3.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.47
|-4.21
|-3.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.47
|-4.21
|-3.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.47
|-4.21
|-3.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
