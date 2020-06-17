Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.75 crore, up 25.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.75 crore in March 2020 up 25.98% from Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2020 down 18.21% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2020 down 75.89% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 79.60 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.33% over the last 12 months.