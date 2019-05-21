Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore in March 2019 up 14.75% from Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2019 up 30.3% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019 up 52.03% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2018.
Krebs Biochem shares closed at 98.00 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.96% returns over the last 6 months and -40.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.52
|9.35
|6.22
|Other Operating Income
|3.20
|1.99
|3.99
|Total Income From Operations
|11.71
|11.34
|10.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.35
|7.04
|5.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.96
|-1.09
|-1.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.88
|4.13
|5.16
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.07
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.92
|5.32
|6.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.58
|-5.13
|-5.91
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.12
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.42
|-5.00
|-5.76
|Interest
|1.90
|1.46
|1.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.32
|-6.46
|-7.18
|Exceptional Items
|0.11
|--
|-0.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.21
|-6.46
|-7.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.21
|-6.46
|-7.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.21
|-6.46
|-7.47
|Equity Share Capital
|16.63
|13.74
|13.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|-4.90
|-5.99
|Diluted EPS
|-4.16
|-4.90
|-5.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|-4.90
|-5.99
|Diluted EPS
|-4.16
|-4.90
|-5.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited