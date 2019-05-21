Krebs Biochem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore in March 2019 up 14.75% from Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2019 up 30.3% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019 up 52.03% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2018.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 98.00 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.96% returns over the last 6 months and -40.61% over the last 12 months.