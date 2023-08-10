English
    Krebs Biochem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore, up 6.63% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore in June 2023 up 6.63% from Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2023 up 34.46% from Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2023 up 57.82% from Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2022.

    Krebs Biochem shares closed at 71.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and -35.56% over the last 12 months.

    Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.5811.469.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.5811.469.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.970.3110.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.602.80-2.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.064.513.66
    Depreciation1.651.481.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.778.435.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.27-6.10-8.68
    Other Income0.040.190.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.24-5.91-7.83
    Interest1.101.030.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.33-6.94-8.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.33-6.94-8.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.33-6.94-8.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.33-6.94-8.14
    Equity Share Capital21.5621.5621.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.47-3.07-3.77
    Diluted EPS-2.47-3.07-3.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.47-3.07-3.77
    Diluted EPS-2.47-3.07-3.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

