Krebs Biochem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore, up 6.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore in June 2023 up 6.63% from Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2023 up 34.46% from Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2023 up 57.82% from Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2022.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 71.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and -35.56% over the last 12 months.