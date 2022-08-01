Krebs Biochem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 83.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in June 2022 up 83.94% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2022 up 13.65% from Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2022 up 5.39% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 119.30 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.