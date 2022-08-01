 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Krebs Biochem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 83.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in June 2022 up 83.94% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2022 up 13.65% from Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2022 up 5.39% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 119.30 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.92 17.80 5.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.92 17.80 5.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.45 15.99 4.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.94 -1.79 -0.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.66 4.43 3.31
Depreciation 1.69 2.05 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.73 10.30 6.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.68 -13.18 -9.30
Other Income 0.85 2.15 1.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.83 -11.03 -7.91
Interest 0.30 0.28 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.14 -11.31 -9.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.14 -11.31 -9.42
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.14 -11.31 -9.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.14 -11.31 -9.42
Equity Share Capital 21.56 21.56 21.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.77 -5.39 -4.37
Diluted EPS -3.77 -5.39 -4.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.77 -5.39 -4.37
Diluted EPS -3.77 -5.39 -4.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
