Krebs Biochem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 83.94% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in June 2022 up 83.94% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2022 up 13.65% from Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2022 up 5.39% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021.
Krebs Biochem shares closed at 119.30 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.92
|17.80
|5.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.92
|17.80
|5.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.45
|15.99
|4.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.94
|-1.79
|-0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.66
|4.43
|3.31
|Depreciation
|1.69
|2.05
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.73
|10.30
|6.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.68
|-13.18
|-9.30
|Other Income
|0.85
|2.15
|1.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.83
|-11.03
|-7.91
|Interest
|0.30
|0.28
|1.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.14
|-11.31
|-9.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.14
|-11.31
|-9.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.14
|-11.31
|-9.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.14
|-11.31
|-9.42
|Equity Share Capital
|21.56
|21.56
|21.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-5.39
|-4.37
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-5.39
|-4.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-5.39
|-4.37
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-5.39
|-4.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited