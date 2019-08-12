Krebs Biochem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, down 47.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in June 2019 down 47.91% from Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.59 crore in June 2019 down 44.1% from Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2019 down 74.37% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2018.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 83.95 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -20.46% over the last 12 months.