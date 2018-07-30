Krebs Biochem standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 8.95 crore

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 8.95 crore and a net loss of Rs 5.27 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 2.40 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 1.15 crore and net loss was Rs 5.93 crore, and other income Rs 0.39 crore.
Krebs Biochem shares closed at 110.40 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.68% returns over the last 6 months and 8.34% over the last 12 months.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
6.55
6.22
0.76
Other Operating Income
2.40
3.99
0.39
Total Income From Operations
8.95
10.21
1.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
1.14
5.34
0.30
Purchase of Traded Goods
--
--
--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
3.39
-1.71
0.54
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
3.40
5.16
1.49
Depreciation
1.07
1.09
1.02
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
3.81
6.23
2.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
-3.87
-5.91
-4.70
Other Income
0.03
0.15
0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
-3.84
-5.76
-4.66
Interest
1.42
1.42
1.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
-5.27
-7.18
-5.74
Exceptional Items
--
-0.30
-0.19
P/L Before Tax
-5.27
-7.47
-5.93
Tax
--
--
--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
-5.27
-7.47
-5.93
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
-5.27
-7.47
-5.93
Equity Share Capital
13.74
13.74
13.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
-4.02
-5.99
-4.47
Diluted EPS
-4.02
-5.99
-4.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
-4.02
-5.99
-4.47
Diluted EPS
-4.02
-5.99
-4.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)