Krebs Biochem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, down 14.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in December 2020 down 14.39% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2020 down 13.45% from Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2020 down 26.19% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2019.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 112.05 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.50% returns over the last 6 months and 21.14% over the last 12 months.