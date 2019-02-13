Krebs Biochem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore, down 41.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore in December 2018 down 41.58% from Rs. 19.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2018 down 1561.12% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2018 down 208.86% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2017.

Krebs Biochem shares closed at 89.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -36.86% over the last 12 months.