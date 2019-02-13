Krebs Biochem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore, down 41.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore in December 2018 down 41.58% from Rs. 19.42 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2018 down 1561.12% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2018 down 208.86% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2017.
Krebs Biochem shares closed at 89.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -36.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.35
|12.72
|15.79
|Other Operating Income
|1.99
|3.04
|3.63
|Total Income From Operations
|11.34
|15.76
|19.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.04
|8.46
|9.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.09
|-1.16
|-2.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.13
|3.53
|3.10
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.07
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.32
|5.48
|5.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.13
|-1.63
|2.58
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.00
|-1.62
|2.59
|Interest
|1.46
|1.46
|1.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.46
|-3.07
|1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.46
|-3.07
|0.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.46
|-3.07
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.46
|-3.07
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|13.74
|13.74
|13.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.90
|-2.42
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-4.90
|-2.42
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.90
|-2.42
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-4.90
|-2.42
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited