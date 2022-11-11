English
    KRBL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,319.28 crore, up 25.21% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KRBL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,319.28 crore in September 2022 up 25.21% from Rs. 1,053.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.11 crore in September 2022 up 56.06% from Rs. 136.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.32 crore in September 2022 up 49.6% from Rs. 204.09 crore in September 2021.

    KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in September 2021.

    Close

    KRBL shares closed at 390.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.48% returns over the last 6 months and 45.52% over the last 12 months.

    KRBL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,319.281,228.231,053.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,319.281,228.231,053.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials707.66944.14466.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.031.950.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks169.36-109.46283.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.7627.6925.72
    Depreciation18.9218.6418.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.69132.3979.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax265.86212.88180.02
    Other Income20.5410.975.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax286.40223.85185.49
    Interest1.462.011.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax284.94221.84183.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax284.94221.84183.80
    Tax71.8357.3547.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities213.11164.49136.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period213.11164.49136.56
    Equity Share Capital23.5423.5423.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.056.995.80
    Diluted EPS9.056.995.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.056.995.80
    Diluted EPS9.056.995.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
