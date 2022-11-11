KRBL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,319.28 crore, up 25.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,319.28 crore in September 2022 up 25.21% from Rs. 1,053.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.11 crore in September 2022 up 56.06% from Rs. 136.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.32 crore in September 2022 up 49.6% from Rs. 204.09 crore in September 2021.

KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in September 2021.

KRBL shares closed at 390.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.48% returns over the last 6 months and 45.52% over the last 12 months.