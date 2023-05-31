English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KRBL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,279.73 crore, up 29.61% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KRBL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,279.73 crore in March 2023 up 29.61% from Rs. 987.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.81 crore in March 2023 up 8.11% from Rs. 108.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.86 crore in March 2023 up 10.23% from Rs. 169.52 crore in March 2022.

    KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.63 in March 2022.

    KRBL shares closed at 403.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.06% returns over the last 6 months and 82.31% over the last 12 months.

    KRBL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,279.731,535.99987.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,279.731,535.99987.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,345.741,370.22827.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.939.930.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-392.75-280.85-142.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.1730.4027.11
    Depreciation19.3118.7418.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.90127.61111.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.43259.94143.98
    Other Income43.1217.877.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.55277.81151.00
    Interest7.813.453.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.74274.36147.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax159.74274.36147.15
    Tax41.9369.0938.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities117.81205.27108.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period117.81205.27108.97
    Equity Share Capital23.5423.5423.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.008.724.63
    Diluted EPS5.008.724.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.008.724.63
    Diluted EPS5.008.724.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #KRBL #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am