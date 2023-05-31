KRBL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,279.73 crore, up 29.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,279.73 crore in March 2023 up 29.61% from Rs. 987.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.81 crore in March 2023 up 8.11% from Rs. 108.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.86 crore in March 2023 up 10.23% from Rs. 169.52 crore in March 2022.

KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.63 in March 2022.

KRBL shares closed at 403.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.06% returns over the last 6 months and 82.31% over the last 12 months.