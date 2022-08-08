 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KRBL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,228.23 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KRBL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,228.23 crore in June 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 1,015.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.49 crore in June 2022 up 16.57% from Rs. 141.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.49 crore in June 2022 up 16.4% from Rs. 208.32 crore in June 2021.

KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.99 in June 2021.

KRBL shares closed at 251.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.32% returns over the last 6 months and -5.90% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,228.23 987.40 1,015.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,228.23 987.40 1,015.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 944.14 827.67 780.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.95 0.79 2.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -109.46 -142.15 -76.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.69 27.11 23.17
Depreciation 18.64 18.52 18.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.39 111.48 93.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 212.88 143.98 175.12
Other Income 10.97 7.02 14.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.85 151.00 190.03
Interest 2.01 3.85 3.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 221.84 147.15 186.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 221.84 147.15 186.42
Tax 57.35 38.18 45.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 164.49 108.97 141.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 164.49 108.97 141.11
Equity Share Capital 23.54 23.54 23.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.99 4.63 5.99
Diluted EPS 6.99 4.63 5.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.99 4.63 5.99
Diluted EPS 6.99 4.63 5.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
