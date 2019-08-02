KRBL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,217.59 crore, up 63.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,217.59 crore in June 2019 up 63.81% from Rs. 743.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.16 crore in June 2019 up 35.43% from Rs. 100.54 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.83 crore in June 2019 up 30.54% from Rs. 183.72 crore in June 2018.

KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.78 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2018.

KRBL shares closed at 228.30 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.42% returns over the last 6 months and -32.80% over the last 12 months.