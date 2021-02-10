KRBL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,120.69 crore, down 15.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,120.69 crore in December 2020 down 15.67% from Rs. 1,328.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.74 crore in December 2020 down 8.47% from Rs. 159.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.44 crore in December 2020 down 10.68% from Rs. 243.44 crore in December 2019.

KRBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.76 in December 2019.

KRBL shares closed at 208.50 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -33.75% returns over the last 6 months and -26.78% over the last 12 months.