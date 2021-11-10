KRBL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,053.69 crore, down 7.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,053.69 crore in September 2021 down 7.02% from Rs. 1,133.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.22 crore in September 2021 down 9.07% from Rs. 149.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.76 crore in September 2021 down 8.8% from Rs. 223.43 crore in September 2020.

KRBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.79 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.36 in September 2020.

KRBL shares closed at 281.60 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.25% returns over the last 6 months and 10.26% over the last 12 months.