KRBL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 987.40 crore, up 1.38% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KRBL are:

Net Sales at Rs 987.40 crore in March 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 973.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.06 crore in March 2022 down 21.02% from Rs. 138.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.63 crore in March 2022 down 20% from Rs. 212.03 crore in March 2021.

KRBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2021.

KRBL shares closed at 221.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.31% returns over the last 6 months and 5.33% over the last 12 months.

KRBL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 987.40 1,153.56 973.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 987.40 1,153.56 973.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 827.67 881.83 924.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.79 2.59 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -142.15 34.81 -268.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.76 25.89 25.34
Depreciation 18.54 18.77 18.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.79 100.18 83.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.00 89.49 191.01
Other Income 7.09 15.12 2.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.09 104.61 193.93
Interest 3.85 4.25 7.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 147.24 100.36 186.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 147.24 100.36 186.42
Tax 38.18 27.00 48.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.06 73.36 138.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.06 73.36 138.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 109.06 73.36 138.08
Equity Share Capital 23.54 23.54 23.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.63 3.12 5.87
Diluted EPS 4.63 3.12 5.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.63 3.12 5.87
Diluted EPS 4.63 3.12 5.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
