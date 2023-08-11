English
    KRBL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,413.65 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KRBL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,413.65 crore in June 2023 up 15.1% from Rs. 1,228.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.65 crore in June 2023 up 18.36% from Rs. 164.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.40 crore in June 2023 up 14.82% from Rs. 242.46 crore in June 2022.

    KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.99 in June 2022.

    KRBL shares closed at 412.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.19% returns over the last 6 months and 60.07% over the last 12 months.

    KRBL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,413.651,279.731,228.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,413.651,279.731,228.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials876.261,345.74944.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.0618.931.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks148.71-392.75-109.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.8930.9528.37
    Depreciation19.5719.3318.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.23133.00131.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax231.93124.53212.78
    Other Income26.9043.2011.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax258.83167.73223.81
    Interest1.477.822.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax257.36159.91221.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax257.36159.91221.80
    Tax62.7141.9357.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities194.65117.98164.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period194.65117.98164.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates194.65117.98164.45
    Equity Share Capital23.5423.5423.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.275.016.99
    Diluted EPS8.275.016.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.275.016.99
    Diluted EPS8.275.016.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:33 am

