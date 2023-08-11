KRBL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,413.65 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,413.65 crore in June 2023 up 15.1% from Rs. 1,228.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.65 crore in June 2023 up 18.36% from Rs. 164.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.40 crore in June 2023 up 14.82% from Rs. 242.46 crore in June 2022.

KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.99 in June 2022.

KRBL shares closed at 412.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.19% returns over the last 6 months and 60.07% over the last 12 months.