KRBL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KRBL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore in December 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 1,153.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.45 crore in December 2022 up 180.06% from Rs. 73.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.73 crore in December 2022 up 140.5% from Rs. 123.38 crore in December 2021.

KRBL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,535.99 1,319.28 1,153.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,535.99 1,319.28 1,153.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,370.22 707.66 881.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.93 0.03 2.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -280.85 169.36 34.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.10 30.37 25.89
Depreciation 18.74 18.93 18.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.80 127.15 100.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 260.05 265.78 89.49
Other Income 17.94 20.61 15.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 277.99 286.39 104.61
Interest 3.45 1.46 4.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 274.54 284.93 100.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 274.54 284.93 100.36
Tax 69.09 71.83 27.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 205.45 213.10 73.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 205.45 213.10 73.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 205.45 213.10 73.36
Equity Share Capital 23.54 23.54 23.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.73 9.05 3.12
Diluted EPS 8.73 9.05 3.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.73 9.05 3.12
Diluted EPS 8.73 9.05 3.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited