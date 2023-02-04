KRBL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore in December 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 1,153.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.45 crore in December 2022 up 180.06% from Rs. 73.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.73 crore in December 2022 up 140.5% from Rs. 123.38 crore in December 2021.