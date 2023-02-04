English
    KRBL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KRBL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore in December 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 1,153.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.45 crore in December 2022 up 180.06% from Rs. 73.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.73 crore in December 2022 up 140.5% from Rs. 123.38 crore in December 2021.

    KRBL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,535.991,319.281,153.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,535.991,319.281,153.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,370.22707.66881.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.930.032.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-280.85169.3634.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1030.3725.89
    Depreciation18.7418.9318.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.80127.15100.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax260.05265.7889.49
    Other Income17.9420.6115.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax277.99286.39104.61
    Interest3.451.464.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax274.54284.93100.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax274.54284.93100.36
    Tax69.0971.8327.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities205.45213.1073.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period205.45213.1073.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates205.45213.1073.36
    Equity Share Capital23.5423.5423.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.739.053.12
    Diluted EPS8.739.053.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.739.053.12
    Diluted EPS8.739.053.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited