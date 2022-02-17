KRBL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,153.56 crore, up 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,153.56 crore in December 2021 up 2.93% from Rs. 1,120.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.36 crore in December 2021 down 49.51% from Rs. 145.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.38 crore in December 2021 down 43.15% from Rs. 217.01 crore in December 2020.

KRBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.17 in December 2020.

KRBL shares closed at 199.15 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.17% returns over the last 6 months and 5.96% over the last 12 months.