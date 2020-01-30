KRBL Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.98 crore, up 42.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KRBL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,328.98 crore in December 2019 up 42.02% from Rs. 935.80 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.00 crore in December 2019 up 48.29% from Rs. 107.22 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.23 crore in December 2019 up 16.63% from Rs. 208.55 crore in December 2018.

KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2018.

KRBL shares closed at 275.25 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.37% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.