KRBL Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 935.80 crore, up 19.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 935.80 crore in December 2018 up 19.44% from Rs. 783.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.22 crore in December 2018 down 12.82% from Rs. 122.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.55 crore in December 2018 up 12.92% from Rs. 184.69 crore in December 2017.

KRBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.55 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.22 in December 2017.

KRBL shares closed at 359.40 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.20% returns over the last 6 months and -35.87% over the last 12 months.