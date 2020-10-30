Kratos Energy Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 88.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kratos Energy & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2020 down 88.39% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 down 96.71% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 down 96.88% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2019.
Kratos Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.42 in September 2019.
|Kratos Energy & Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|--
|2.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|--
|2.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.01
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.54
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.64
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|-0.06
|6.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|-0.06
|6.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|-0.06
|6.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|-0.06
|6.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am