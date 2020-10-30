Kratos Energy Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 88.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2020 down 88.39% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 down 96.71% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 down 96.88% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2019.

Kratos Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.42 in September 2019.