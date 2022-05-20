Kratos Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 81.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kratos Energy & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 81.65% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 91.38% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 90.91% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
Kratos Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2021.
|
|Kratos Energy & Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.18
|1.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|0.18
|1.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.24
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.09
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.07
|0.33
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.07
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|-0.07
|0.33
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|-0.07
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|-0.07
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.44
|-0.68
|2.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.44
|-0.68
|2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.44
|-0.68
|2.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.44
|-0.68
|2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited