 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kratos Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 81.65% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kratos Energy & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 81.65% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 91.38% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 90.91% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Kratos Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2021.

 

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.18 1.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.18 1.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.03 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.24 0.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.09 0.33
Other Income 0.01 0.02 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.07 0.33
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 -0.07 0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 -0.07 0.33
Tax 0.02 -- 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 -0.07 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 -0.07 0.20
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 -0.68 2.01
Diluted EPS 0.44 -0.68 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 -0.68 2.01
Diluted EPS 0.44 -0.68 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Kratos Energy #Kratos Energy &amp; Infrastructure #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.