Kratos Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 81.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 81.65% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 91.38% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 90.91% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Kratos Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2021.