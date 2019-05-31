Kratos Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 157.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in March 2019 up 157.2% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 down 67.35% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019 down 39.29% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2018.

Kratos Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.43 in March 2018.