Kratos Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 157.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kratos Energy & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in March 2019 up 157.2% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 down 67.35% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019 down 39.29% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2018.
Kratos Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.43 in March 2018.
|
|Kratos Energy & Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.99
|1.42
|0.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.99
|1.42
|0.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.07
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.03
|1.33
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.01
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.08
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|0.09
|0.84
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.51
|0.09
|0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.51
|0.09
|0.84
|Tax
|0.30
|0.00
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|0.09
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|0.09
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.10
|0.94
|6.43
|Diluted EPS
|2.10
|0.94
|6.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.10
|0.94
|6.43
|Diluted EPS
|2.10
|0.94
|6.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited