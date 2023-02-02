 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kratos Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 89.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kratos Energy & Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 89.77% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.020.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.020.020.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.010.03
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.030.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.02-0.09
Other Income--0.000.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.02-0.07
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.02-0.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.02-0.07
Tax0.00----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.02-0.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.02-0.07
Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.48-0.18-0.68
Diluted EPS-0.48-0.18-0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.48-0.18-0.68
Diluted EPS-0.48-0.18-0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 2, 2023