Kratos Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 64.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in December 2020 down 64.83% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 129.21% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 131.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

Kratos Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.49 in December 2019.