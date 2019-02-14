Kratos Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 88.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in December 2018 up 88.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 152.64% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 150% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Kratos Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2017.

Kratos Energy shares closed at 217.75 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.