Kranti Industri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore in March 2023 down 0.46% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 147.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 5.78% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 80.96 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.60% returns over the last 6 months and 37.34% over the last 12 months.