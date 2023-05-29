Kranti Industri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kranti Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore in March 2023 down 0.46% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 147.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 5.78% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.
Kranti Industri shares closed at 80.96 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.60% returns over the last 6 months and 37.34% over the last 12 months.
|Kranti Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.13
|21.21
|22.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.13
|21.21
|22.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.90
|14.24
|14.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.58
|-0.32
|0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.64
|2.60
|2.38
|Depreciation
|1.05
|0.96
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.55
|2.64
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|1.09
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.17
|-0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|1.02
|0.69
|Interest
|0.44
|0.57
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.45
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.45
|0.07
|Tax
|0.17
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.41
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.41
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|10.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.38
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.38
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.38
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.38
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited