    Kranti Industri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kranti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore in March 2023 down 0.46% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 147.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 5.78% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

    Kranti Industri shares closed at 80.96 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.60% returns over the last 6 months and 37.34% over the last 12 months.

    Kranti Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.1321.2122.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.1321.2122.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.9014.2414.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.58-0.320.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.642.602.38
    Depreciation1.050.961.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.552.642.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.411.090.65
    Other Income0.17-0.070.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.581.020.69
    Interest0.440.570.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.450.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.140.450.07
    Tax0.170.040.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.410.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.410.06
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.380.05
    Diluted EPS-0.030.380.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.380.05
    Diluted EPS-0.030.380.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kranti Industri #Kranti Industries #Machine Tools #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am