Kranti Industri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.25 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.25 crore in June 2023 down 2.1% from Rs. 23.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 63.51% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 14.05% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

Kranti Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 99.43 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.48% returns over the last 6 months and 47.41% over the last 12 months.