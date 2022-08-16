Kranti Industri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.75 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.75 crore in June 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 up 117.52% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022 up 60.75% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2021.

Kranti Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2021.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 66.25 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.03% returns over the last 6 months and 145.37% over the last 12 months.