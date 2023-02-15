Kranti Industri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.21 crore, down 17.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.21 crore in December 2022 down 17.11% from Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 29.52% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 26.39% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.