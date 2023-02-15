Kranti Industri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.21 crore, down 17.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.21 crore in December 2022 down 17.11% from Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 29.52% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 26.39% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

Kranti Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2021.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 80.45 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.79% returns over the last 6 months and 112.55% over the last 12 months.